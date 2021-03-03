Uncle and nephew killed in Manikganj road accident

wo motorcyclists were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle at Falsatia area of ​​Shibalaya upazila on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Manikganj at around 4 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rajen Mia and his nephew Shafiqul Islam of Karjana village under Baratia union of Ghior upazila of the district.

Barangail Highway police outpost in-charge Shamim Al Mamun said they were returning home from Manikganj on a motorcycle. When they reached Falsatia area a speeding bus of SP Golden Line paribahan hit their motorcycle leaving uncle Rajen dead on the spot. His nephew Shafiqul died after he was taken to the Upazila Health Complex with serious injuries.