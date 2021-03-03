Dhaka

Uncle and nephew killed in Manikganj road accident

wo motorcyclists were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle at Falsatia area of ​​Shibalaya upazila on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Manikganj at around 4 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rajen Mia and his nephew Shafiqul Islam of Karjana village under Baratia union of Ghior upazila of the district.

Barangail Highway police outpost in-charge Shamim Al Mamun said they were returning home from Manikganj on a motorcycle. When they reached Falsatia area a speeding bus of SP Golden Line paribahan hit their motorcycle leaving uncle Rajen dead on the spot. His nephew Shafiqul died after he was taken to the Upazila Health Complex with serious injuries.

Comments (0)

Register to comment



More news on this section

Dhaka air still ‘unhealthy’ but no longe...

  • Dhaka
  • 9 hours ago

Fisherman’s destiny changed in a 140kg K...

  • khulna
  • 1 day ago

Ex-chairman hacked dead in Chattogram

  • Chittagong
  • 2 days ago

Bashundhara LP Gas holds Retailer Meet i...

  • Chittagong
  • 4 days ago

Barishal`s four main canals to be operat...

  • Barisal
  • 4 days ago

Aricha-Kazirhat ferry service resumed af...

  • Dhaka
  • 4 days ago

One killed, 10 injured over land dispute...

  • Dhaka
  • 1 week ago

40 militant gates in Jamalpur 15 years o...

  • mymensingh
  • 2 weeks ago

All news in one click

;