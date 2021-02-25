UK imposes sanctions on Myanmar army chief

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on six members of Myanmar’s military junta, including commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing, on Thursday for involvement in the February 1 coup.

The UK government said the move was taken due to their role in “violating human rights” since they seized power on February 1.

According to AFP, the sanctions will prevent the six from traveling to Britain. Even British businesses and institutions are barred from dealing with them. The same sanctions had already been imposed on 19 other military figures.

“The latest measures sent a ‘clear message’ to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held accountable,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, regarding the sanctions.

He called for the junta to hand back the country’s control to the civilian government.

Besides commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing, the other five sanctioned are – the secretary of the SAC, Lt Gen Aung Lin Dwe, joint secretary Lt Gen Ye Win Oo, General Tin Aung San, General Maung Maung Kyaw, and Lt Gen Moe Myint Tun.

Earlier this month, Myanmar’s military overthrew the civilian government and seized power. The civilian government was ousted after allegations of electoral fraud on November 8 last year.

Students in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, have vowed to protest again on Thursday. Protesters have been asked to bring various textbooks on military education. The books were reportedly destroyed during the protests.

The government employees of the country have also joined the movement by violating the law. Besides, people of different professions have taken part in the protest from the very beginning. Doctors are also scheduled to stage a protest on Thursday as part of the “White Coat Revolution”.

Source; AFP