Temperature may rise in next 72 hrs

As an outlook for the next 72 hours, Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted: "Temperature may rise."

The Met Office also forecasted that weather r is likely to remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00 am today.

Besides, light fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country during late night to early morning, said a Met Office release issued this morning.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the

country, the release added.

The maximum temperature was recorded yesterday at 34.8 degrees Celsius at Jashore under the Khulna division, while today’s minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius in Tetulia under the Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:02 pm today and rises at 6:18 am tomorrow in the capital.