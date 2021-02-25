Radish leaves to control diabetes in winter

Radish does not exist in the list of favorite vegetables of many people. The same thing stands for the radish leaves as well. Although radish leaves are not very tasty to eat, it has extraordinary health benefits.

As radish leaves are bitter, many people do not want to eat radish leaves. You may or may not have thought that this bitter-tasting vegetable has many benefits. This vegetable is rich in Vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant in our body. There are also many more nutrients. Let’s have a look at the health benefits of these radish leaves -

> Radish leaves are rich in vitamin C which acts as an anti-oxidant to prevent diseases in the body. It also contains folic acid-rich in molybdenum, potassium, vitamin B complex.

> Radish leaves is a vegetable rich in anti-cancer ingredients, radish can be taken to protect against allergies and various heart diseases.

> Radish leaves works as a free radical cleanser from our body. As a result, it protects the body from various types of cancer.

> The fiber in radish leaves helps to control the amount of blood sugar in the body.

Caution

Radish leaves contain a lot of oxalates. Consumption of a huge amount of radish leaves can cause various problems in the body. In addition, oxalate inhibits calcium absorption. Those who suffer from various kidney or gallbladder problems should avoid radish.