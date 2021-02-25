Branded circle trying to mislead students

After failing in everything, a branded circle is trying to destabilize the country and mislead the students to throw the government into disarray, said the Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni.

She said this at a press briefing of journalists on Thursday night.

We are witnessing repeated attempts by a branded circle to destabilize the country and throw the government into disarray, the Education Minister said. “That circle sometimes doing movements in the name of sculpture, sometimes a foreign news outlet spreading false propaganda and staging dramas.”

Failing in all of these things, they are trying to confuse our students, she added.

“I believe we got our language movement is in the hands of the students of Bangladesh...the students have played a unique role in the movement for democracy,” said Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni.

“Today, when the global crisis is going on, the education-friendly government, the government of Bangabandhu’s daughter has taken a well-thought-out decision. This decision has been taken unanimously after discussions with all the Vice-Chancellors.”

We are making an exception in the case of seven colleges for purely humanitarian reasons, she also said. “Because they are three years fall back.”

“We have decided to reconsider the decision of taking examinations (those that were going on, those that have been announced),” Dipu Moni said, requesting the students not to do any movement and take the exam after three months.

The Education Minister said a date has been given for the 43rd BCS application. The exam date was also given. The government will take measures to solve the problem of age if someone has to apply for the 43rd BCS, the time of the exam and how long the exam has been postponed. We made this decision on the same day.

“I think students understand the larger interest, the national interest. So everyone will accept the matter. Many may have temporary difficulties. We understand their plight,” ‍she added.

Calling the students not to do any movement for the greater good despite various limitations, Dipu Moni said, “The success Bangladesh has achieved for tacking the coronavirus infection – that success should not fade. So, accept the decision of the government.”