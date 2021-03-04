Bhasan Char Another 1759 Rohingyas reached

In the second part of the fifth phase, another 1,759 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char by five naval ships from Chattogram’s Patenga Boat Club on Thursday afternoon.

Five navy ships carrying Rohingyas left for Bhasan Char between 10:00 am and 11:15 am on Thursday.

Cox’s Bazar Deputy Secretary for Refugee Relief and Repatriation Mohammad Samchu-Ddauja confirmed the information in the afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rohingyas were brought by bus from different camps in Teknaf and Ukhiya to the temporary camp of BAF Shaheen College in Chattogram. After spending the night there, they started their journey to Bhasan Char on Thursday.

2,257 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char in the first part of the fifth phase on Wednesday.

Till February 15, a total of 9,540 Rohingyas have been relocated from Cox’s Bazar camp to Bhasan Char.

1,642 Rohingyas of them voluntarily went there on December 4. Then on December 29, another 1,805 Rohingyas and 3,200 Rohingyas were relocated there on January 28 and 29.

2,014 Rohingyas left for Bhasanchar on February 14 and 879 on February 15.