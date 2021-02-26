6 killed in Indonesia ‘illegal’ gold mine collapse

At least six people have been killed in an “illegal” gold mine collapse in Sulawesi, an island of Indonesia. Besides, 16 people have been rescued alive from the debris.

Andreas Hendrik Johannes, head of the local search and rescue agency, said a mine collapsed in the Parigi Moutong Regency of central Sulawesi province late Wednesday night. It was estimated that at least 23 people were trapped.

“Rescuers rescued 18 people. The bodies of four women and two men were also recovered,” he added.

Illegal mining collapses are common in Southeast Asian countries. Many lives lost last year due to heavy rains on the island of Sumatra that caused a landslide in an abandoned gold mine.