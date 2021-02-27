3 killed in Georgia plane crash

At least three people have been killed in a single-engine plane crash in the Memorial Park Drive area of Gainesville, Georgia, reports local media citing the authorities.

The plane crashed into a ravine shortly after takeoff from Gainesville, Georgia at 6:00 pm local time on Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported three deaths, citing Hall County Fire Service Division Chief Zach Brackett.

However, the plane was scheduled to depart from Gainesville to Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will jointly investigate the cause of the crash, the report added.