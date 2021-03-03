World Wildlife Day today

World Wildlife Day has been observed around the world including Bangladesh on Wednesday (March 3, 2021). The day was declared to raise public awareness about the world's wildlife and flora.

‘World Wildlife Day’ was declared at the 68th session of the UN General Assembly held on 20 December 2013 at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

According to experts, several times more precious and beautiful things on the surface of the earth are hidden in deep water and deep forests. For many years, the forests of Bangladesh, including the sea and the Sundarbans, have been cherished. Due to its geographical location, we have got the “Bay of Bengal” and the “Sundarbans”, a paradise of aquatic, mineral resources, fauna and valuable plants.

From tiny phytoplankton to blue whale, the world’s largest animal, are roaming in the ‘Bay of Bengal’. ‘Sundarbans’, on the other hand, is absolutely incomparable.

However, the cost of mistakes in our daily lives is affecting the vastness of the sea. Fish pieces, discarded parts of cargo ships, plastic shopping bags, ship waste and oil are polluting the sea – which impacts biodiversity and affects human civilization.

Besides, the marine environment is moving towards imbalance due to various reasons including mill wastes and hunting in the Sundarbans is also affecting the forest climate.

Therefore, the public, private and civil society must also come forward to protect and preserve all species of wildlife, including the oceans and the Sundarbans, through nature-based solutions.

If we come forward to protect the wildlife and flora, we will succeed in protecting the sea and marine environment. This will save endangered marine species. Risky weather and climate will be under control.

Besides, many countries have found an excellent source of renewable energy, using wind, sunlight, currents, and waves. Bangladesh can use these sources. The sea can improve people’s lives and livelihoods.