PM to address press conference on Saturday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Saturday.

The press conference was organized to talk about getting the final recommendation of the United Nations for Bangladesh's transition from a least developed country.

The press conference would be held at 4 pm, according to a press release signed by Press Secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Ihsanul Karim.

The Prime Minister will take part in the press conference through a video conference from her Gonobhaban residence.



Each media house has been requested in a notification to send their respective representatives of the Prime Minister's Beat to the edge of the Korbi Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.