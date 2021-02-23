Md. Sadeq Khan MP will work to implement the Prime Minister's declaration to build a tobacco free country

Alhaj Md. Sadeq Khan, Member of Parliament for Dhaka-13, Member of the Standing Committee on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment of Bangladesh National Parliament and General Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League North said, I fully support the announcement of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make the country tobacco free by 2040. He also said that he will be involved in all the related works.

This was stated by Md. Sadeq Khan, MP in a courtesy call on a delegation of Dhaka Ahsania Mission's Tobacco Control Project at his office in Rayerbazar of the capital Dhaka on 23 February afternoon.

Media Manager Rezaur Rahman Rizvi and Project Officer Adut Rahman Emon were in the delegation led by Md. Shariful Islam, Tobacco Control Project Coordinator of Dhaka Ahsania Mission. The delegation briefed Md. Sadeq Khan, MP on various activities of Dhaka Ahsania Mission on Tobacco Control.

Meanwhile, Md. Shariful Islam, Coordinator, Tobacco Control Project, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, said that the Government of Bangladesh enacted the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, 2005 in the light of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). In 2013, several important amendments were made to the Tobacco Control Act and in 2015, the Smoking and Tobacco Use (Control) Rules were formulated. However, the existing tobacco control law is largely consistent with the FCTC, but there are weaknesses in some areas. And so the tobacco companies are taking advantage of the weakness of the law. This requires necessary amendments to the law. The delegation wants the support of Md. Sadeq Khan, MP to amend the necessary laws in this regard. Md. Sadeq Khan, MP thanked the delegation for their activities and assured necessary cooperation.