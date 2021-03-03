Fisherman’s destiny changed in a 140kg Koibal Fish

The fate of a fisherman named Bhopal has drastically changed when he caught a 140kg Koibal Fish while fishing in the Bay of Bengal three days ago. He sold the fish for Tk 1.30 lakh.

Bhopal raised the price of fish to Tk 1,000 per kg at the Rupsha Wholesale Fish Market in Khulna on Monday afternoon, however, 90 local traders bought the fish for Tk 1.30 lakh. Many people gathered to see the huge fish.

“The huge fish was caught in a net while fishing in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. I have brought the fish directly to Khulna in the hope that it can be sold at a higher price. I am very happy to get a good price by selling the fish,” Bhopal said, adding that this fish has changed his destiny.

Rupsha Wholesale Fisheries Market Cooperative Executive Director Md. Ramzan Ali Hawladar said that usually when big fish comes into the market, the traders buy it by sharing. “Such a large fish are less available. For this reason, people are more interested in this fish. Three people spent a few hours cutting and cleaning the fish. Buyers later bought it,” he added.

Earlier on January 16 last year, a Koibal Fish weighing 137kg was taken for sale at the Rupsha fish yard in Khulna city. Later, the local traders bought the fish for Tk 1.05 lakh.