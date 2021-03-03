10 killed in plane crash in South Sudan

At least 10 people, including the two pilots, died when a commercial plane crashed at an airstrip in South Sudan’s Jonglei state on Tuesday.

“It was with great shock and horror to receive the news of the plane crash (HK-4274) of South Sudan Supreme Airline that happened today the 2nd day of March 2021 at around 5:05 PM at Pieri Airstrip,” state Governor Denay Jock Chagor said in a statement sent to AFP Wednesday.

“Ten people including the two pilots lost their lives.”

Kur Kuol, the director of Juba International Airport, said the South Supreme Airlines flight went down immediately after taking off.

The plane crashed in a region where there is no network coverage, so it was difficult to confirm the exact number of casualties, he added.