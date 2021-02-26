Will do as needed after probe body investigates Mushtaq’s death: Home Minister

An inquiry committee will be formed to look into the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in police custody and necessary actions will be taken as needed, the home minister said today.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating the newly built office of superintendent of police (Chattogram) this morning.

"We will certainly form an inquiry committee following the post-mortem results and necessary actions will be taken as needed," he said adding that autopsy into any deaths in jail or in an accident is a standard procedure.

"The incident only happened yesterday, we will certainly take necessary steps," he added.

About Mushtaq's death, the home minister said "IG Prison told me that the writer suddenly felt sick and was treated in the jail hospital. Later he was taken to Gazipur Tajuddin Memorial Hospital as his condition deteriorated where he died."