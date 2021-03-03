Vettori to join team Tigers in NZ

Bangladesh National Cricket team spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori will join team Tigers ahead of three-match ODIs and as many T20Is against host New Zealand. Daniel Vettori, who is supposed to work with the Bangladesh team for 100 days a year with a daily salary of $2,000 (BDT 1,69,000).

However, Tigers has not got the service of the kiwi coach in the last year due to coronavirus. Local coach Sohail Islam has worked with the Tigers as Vettori's alternative in the recently concluded home series against West Indies.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury Sujan said on Wednesday afternoon that Vettori would work with Team Bangladesh in New Zealand for three weeks (20-22 days).

The BCB CEO said, "Sharing the dressing room with Daniel Vettori, former Kiwi captain and one of the best left-arm spinners in the world, will add different value. Above all his long experience in New Zealand conditions will play a hugely supportive role for the team. So Vettori will work with the team almost the entire time of the ODI and T20 series.

"Vettori has been associated with the Bangladesh team for a long time and has been serving. He will work with the team Bangladesh for 20-25 days," Nizamuddin Chowdhury added.