Training of public transport drivers

On Wednesday, 24 February, in order to ensure proper implementation of the Smoking and Tobacco Use (Control) Act (Amendment-2013), the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector in collaboration with the Jowar Sahara Bus Depot Skills and awareness enhancement training is conducted.

Adut Rahman Emon, Project Officer, Health Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, presented a documentary on implementation of tobacco control law and health hazards among professional drivers during the training.

According to the training, although people do not usually smoke on public transport at present, many drivers or assistants of public transport (especially buses, tempos and CNG) still smoke. As a result, the passengers of public transport became victims of secondhand smoke.

It is also prohibited to smoke in public places such as airport buildings, seaport buildings, naval port buildings, railway station buildings, bus terminal buildings, designated queues for passengers to board public transport and any other place collectively used by the public. But in these places smoking is more common and many people are victims of secondhand smoke. Under the current law, it is mandatory to display smoke-free signage in all public places and public transport; Otherwise a fine of 1000 Taka. But still no smoke-free signage can be seen on all public transport.

Drivers participating in the training were given an idea about the dangers of smoking on public transport. They are also informed about the legal obligations through documentaries.

It may be mentioned that the training was conducted as a joint effort of Dhaka Ahsania Mission and BRTA to keep public transport 100% tobacco free. The training provided ideas on implementation of tobacco control laws and health hazards among 120 professional drivers.