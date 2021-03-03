Sri Lanka sends tour details to BCB for Test series

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has sent the tour details to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to quell all kinds of uncertainties of the Tigers visit the Lankan Islands which was postponed twice.

The BCB, however, is still waiting for some matters to be cleared after which they will announce the itinerary, said its CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

“There is some progress of the tour. Sri Lanka has sent the final schedule of the tour but our team management is still waiting for some matters to be cleared. Once it is cleared, hopefully, we’ll declare the itinerary within a couple of days,” Chowdhury said here today.

The two-match Test series, which is the part of World Test Championship, was postponed twice in the pandemic-hit 2020. Firstly the severity of Covid-19 forced the postponement and later it was halted due to the indifference of the quarantine issue between the two boards.

Sri Lanka wanted Bangladesh to stay mandatory 14-day complete quarantine after arriving there to which the BCB said no, considering the players were out of practice completely in that period.

BCB wanted practice facilities during the quarantine period but Sri Lanka was unable to provide them, prompting the postponement of the tour.

However, the quarantine issue is now relaxed, said BCB CEO.

“England has already toured Sri Lanka and the Lankan board said us the protocol will be same as what the England team went through. In the first three days, the players would have to be in room quarantine after which, subject to be negative in Covid-19 test, we can start our practice. Sri Lanka won’t enforce the strict quarantine like the past,” the CEO informed.

Bangladesh is now in New Zealand tour for three-match ODI series and as many T20 Internationals. They will visit Sri Lanka after completing the New Zealand tour. After the Test series in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series at home against Sri Lanka again.

Nizam Uddin said the performance in these three series will help them to prepare a list of the players who will be in the BCB contract.