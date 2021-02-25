Single-dose of Johnson’s COVID vaccine effective

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine invented by Johnson & Johnson is effective and safe against the pandemic virus.

The results were confirmed from a recent clinical trial of the vaccine, Reuters reported, citing the FDA.

According to the report, all the vaccines that have been marketed so far to tackle coronavirus infection have to be given in two doses. But a “single dose of Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine would sufficient”.

The FDA’s independent expert panel will meet next Friday (February 26) to decide whether to allow the vaccine to be used in the United States. A similar decision was made in the case of vaccines invented by two other companies, Pfizer and Moderna.

In January, Johnson & Johnson reported that a global trial of 44,000 people found that their vaccines were 66 percent effective in “preventing various strains of Covid-19 disease”.

However, the effectiveness of the vaccine varies from region to region. In the United States, the effectiveness of the vaccine is 72 percent, while in Latin America, the effectiveness of the vaccine is 66 percent.

In South Africa, the vaccine has been shown to be 58 percent effective. It is to be mentioned that a new strain of coronavirus has recently been identified in South Africa.

The trial also found Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was “85 percent effective” in cases of serious coronavirus illness.