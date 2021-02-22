Preparing for the summer right

With the budding bits of green and the pleasantly moist ambiance incoming, we can already sense the dying days of winter. Sweaters are going back to the closets, and the room-heaters are unplugged – quite assumingly until this time next year. And for the natives of Dhaka and most other crowded cities, it barely needs any warning that the sweaty, exhausting days are soon going to become rather ‘regular’ for us yet again and would resume that way for much

longer than our beloved winter.

But the reality must be faced, and so time has come for us to prepare ourselves again, not with braces but with perhaps better air-conditioning for our homes. For the majority of our common people, ceiling fans have largely been the source of fresh air inside the four walls. Needless to say, that it is very easy to clean a ceiling fan using a long-handle broom or by obtaining a foldable interior ladder. But for those with air-conditioners (AC) installed in their homes, the task of cleaning up the cooling machines might seem a little more difficult.

It is advised that we must always keep our ACs free of dust, cobwebs, and other microparticles. This helps to maintain a healthy environment inside the rooms and keeps the machines in a better functioning state. Any kind of electronic device requires maintenance or otherwise starts to decay and deliver poorly after a certain period. For air-conditioners, some basic steps are recommended as measures for standard maintenance. The electrical points, the internal coils,

and the filters – all need different methods and tools of cleaning. We often see ACs that leak water, make loud noises, or release foul fumes. These are some of the possible outcomes when a user is paying little attention to the health of the machine that has been given the crucial task of keeping their home livable.

Since the procedure is extensive and requires a certain level of understanding, it is safer to seek an expert’s help while cleaning an air-conditioner. Also, there are various types of ACs that differ in the core assembly, so common individuals may not be able to fix any unexpected issue despite having experience of cleaning ACs previously. A thorough cleaning of ACs requires a proper break-down of the detachable parts and a perfect reassembly of all of it afterward. This

is essential to reduce any future risk of malfunctioning, especially now when we have been witnessing an increased number of accidents, including fatalities due to faulty AC.

Now there are many commercial organizations that provide home-services for AC and other electronic device maintenance. Although many rely on such services blindly, it is always better to check whether the technicians are well-trained for the safety of our precious possessions. The best option is to avail of the service from the very brand’s office/showroom, where the AC had originally been bought from. Samsung Bangladesh provides authentic maintenance services to its customers upon a simple phone call. Hence, Samsung AC users can now reach out at 24x7

call center (toll-free: 08000-300-300) and have the most secured hands taking care of the ACs before the scorching days of summer arrive.