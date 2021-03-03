Gold prices fall by Tk 1,516 per bhori

Gold prices dropped by Tk 1,516 to Tk 72,667 a bhori (11.664 grams) in the local market on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) took this decision to balance the market in line with the prices of gold in the international market, said a press release.

The new prices will come into effect from on Wednesday.

According to the BAJUS, the price of 22-karat gold has been fixed at Tk 71,151 a bhori while the price of 21-karat gold decreased to Tk 68,001 a bhori and 18-karat gold to Tk 59,252 a bhori.

The price of traditional gold has been set at Tk 48,931 a bhori, the release said.