Barishal`s four main canals to be operational before monsoon

State Minister for Water Resources Colonel (retd) Zahid Farooq today said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always considers development in the southern region including Barishal. For that reason, she has taken the initiative to eliminate waterlogging and keep the drainage system in operation in the district. Before the next monsoon season, the four main canals of Barishal will be repaired and made operational.

He made the remarks while meeting the members of the newly formed executive council of Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Press Club at the Rest House of the city's Water Development Board on Saturday.

The state minister said, " These canals need to be repaired to reduce waterlogging problem and keep the drainage system in operation in the city. If the canals are active, water will flow directly through the drains.'

"I have been honest in my office," he added, "I have come here to serve. I want to work as a servant of the people."