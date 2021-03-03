Bangladesh economy doing well over last 10yrs Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that Bangladesh’s economy has been doing well compared to the other countries over the last 10 years under the prudent policy and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Bangladesh is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Committee for Development Policy (CDP) of the United Nations (UN) has recommended Bangladesh’s graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status. The country’s economy has been doing well compared to the other countries over the last 10 years,” he said.

The Minister said this while inaugurating the ‘Bangabandhu Corner and Mujib Corner’ at Sonali Bank Headquarters in the city’s Motijheel area virtually.

Senior Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division M Ashadul Islam and Chairman of the Sonali Bank Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui attended the function as special guests.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Sonali Bank Limited Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan presided over the function.

Kamal said Bangladesh has reached at the doorstep to become a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh has been doing well compared to the other countries. We have received the recommendation of the UN on the occasion of the golden jubilee of our independence,” he added.

He lauded all banks for their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic through providing stimulus packages and keeping the country’s economy stable.

He thanked Sonali Bank for setting up the Bangabandhu and Mujib corner and said the Bangabandhu and Mujib corner will help to know about Bangabandhu and his life and struggle for the nation.

M Ashadul Islam said the corner will help the next generation to know about the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Through gathering about the knowledge of Bangabandhu, he said, they will be able to exercise it in their daily life and play a vital role for the development of the country.

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan said the flow of inward remittance has beenincreased tremendously due to the government initiative of the 2 percent incentive for sending foreign remittance.