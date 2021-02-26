Alisson to miss funeral of late father, Jose Becker,

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will miss his father’s funeral, with the Brazil international unable to travel home due to coronavirus rules

Jose Becker, 57, passed away on Wednesday in a swimming accident

He was found dead after tragically drowning in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil.

Alisson Becker with his father Jose, who died aged 57 after drowning in lake near Brazil holiday homeInstagram @alissonbecker

Alisson’s brother, Fluminense goalkeeper Muriel, has reportedly already travelled to his parents’ home.

The Liverpool star is said to have been ‘trying ‘desperately’ to find a way to join them, but COVID-19 travel restrictions and the fact his wife Natalia is heavily pregnant, means he has been forced to stay in the UK.

Jose Becker was reported missing at around 5pm local time on Wednesday after jumping into the dam on his property, near the town of Rincao do Inferno.

Police and the fire department were called to the scene and Mr Becker’s body was found late in the evening.

Local authorities have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious, and no foul play is suspected.

Alisson’s older brother Muriel travelled home and arrived on Thursday, and it is said the Liverpool goalkeeper was desperate to join them.

But COVID rules made it impossible. Brazil is a ‘red-listed’ country with travel banned by the UK Government, which means he would have been forced to spend ten days in a quarantine hotel upon his return to the UK

Elisabeth, who died in January due to COVID-19.

It is claimed Jose Becker only arrived at his family’s holiday home on Wednesday morning, and his tragic accident occured after he told ranch staff he was going fishing.

It is unclear whether he entered the water to swim or fell in the lake accidentally.

Social media was awash with messages of condolence towards the Brazil No.1 and his family, with Liverpool leading the way with a post of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.