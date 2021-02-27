3 crore more doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be brought in country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said another 3 crore doses of coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine will be brought in the country.

She said, "Everyone will be brought under vaccination in phases. None will be left out of the vaccine. Every eligible person will have to take corona vaccine."

“Our country can produce vaccine and companies who are interested to produce vaccine will come forward,” the premier hoped.

Sheikh Hasina made the remark while responding to a question of a journalist at press conference on Saturday marking the United Nations’ final recommendation for the graduation of Bangladesh from the group of the least developed countries (LDCs).

She said, “One has to follow health guidelines after getting vaccinated and must wear mask.”