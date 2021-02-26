Vitamin D deficiency: How much to take and how to know you’ve taken too much

If you aren’t getting outside in the sunshine every day, you’re probably going to need to take Vitamin D supplements.

Vitamin D is in some foods such as oily fish and egg yolks, but it’s tricky to be consistent enough in your diet to benefit from.

Gabriela said: “Adults should be taking at least 10 micrograms (400IU) of vitamin D per day.

“But if deficiency is present, then on an individual basis I would look at increasing the dose, especially during winter here in the UK.”

Gabriela recommends those at high risk of Vitamin D deficiency take a supplement all year round, and that includes those of us who are not often outdoors during lockdown.