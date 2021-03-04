Miss Panama announces that transgender women will be accepted

Through a statement, the Miss Panama Organization announced that transgender women will be accepted among the contestants who wish to aspire to the international Miss Universe pageant.

The decision is made following the regulations of the Miss Universe organization, which within its requirements establishes that legally recognized women in each country or franchised territory may participate in each national event.

Based on the laws of the Republic of Panama, strictly following the fundamentals of the agreements with Miss Universe, we announce that as of 2021 legally recognized women will be officially allowed in the country and the door is opened to transgender women who have completed all their legal and medical processes," says a statement from the national beauty pageant.