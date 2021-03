Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Mayor Atiqul

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md. Hashim paid a courtesy call on Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Mayor Atiqul Islam.

The meeting took place at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan around 11am on Thursday.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings with each other. At the time, Mayor Atiqul Islam praised the various developmental activities of High Commissioner Hajnah Md. Hashim.

DNCC secretary Rabindra Shri Barua was also present during the courtesy call.