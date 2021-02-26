cricket

Kohli breaks Dhoni`s record in Test wins as captain

With the astonishing 10-wicket victory over England in the 3rd Day-Night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday Indian skipper Virat Kohli registered the maximum number of Test wins for India as a skipper on home soil.

Thus, Kohli has surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy record.


Kohli managed 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain which caused of surpassing  Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. 

The 32-year-old Kohli has already become the country's most successful Test captain with 35 wins under his belt. 

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their bags as captains of the Indian cricket team. 

Comments (0)

Register to comment



More news on this section

Umar Akmal’s 18-month ban reduced to one...

  • cricket
  • 13 hours ago

Injured Rashid Khan to miss first test a...

  • cricket
  • 13 hours ago

Alisson to miss funeral of late father,...

  • cricket
  • 13 hours ago

Australian Djokovic wins ninth Open

  • Sports
  • 5 days ago

The cricket team will probably tour Sri...

  • cricket
  • 6 days ago

Virat Kohli says he suffered from depres...

  • cricket
  • 6 days ago

Fizz will be given NOC to skip national...

  • cricket
  • 1 week ago

Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to reach final

  • Tennis
  • 1 week ago

All news in one click

;