Kohli breaks Dhoni`s record in Test wins as captain

With the astonishing 10-wicket victory over England in the 3rd Day-Night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday Indian skipper Virat Kohli registered the maximum number of Test wins for India as a skipper on home soil.

Thus, Kohli has surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy record.



Kohli managed 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain which caused of surpassing Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests.

The 32-year-old Kohli has already become the country's most successful Test captain with 35 wins under his belt.

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their bags as captains of the Indian cricket team.