Centella Asiatica to prevent hair fall

Hair fall is a common problem for both men and women. Therefore, many use various cosmetics to get rid of it. However, herbal ingredients are more effective than cosmetics.

And several studies have proved that Centella Asiatica leaves are very effective in preventing hair fall. Nutrient deficiencies are eliminated in the scalp by eating Centella Asiatica leaves 2 to 3 times a week. As a result, the hair fall begins to decrease. There is another way to prevent hair fall. Let’s know that way -

Take the amount of Centella Asiatica leaves and mashed it. Now make a paste with basil leaves and amla. Then apply this paste on the hair thoroughly. Keep this for 10 minutes. Then wash the hair thoroughly. Use this kind of paste twice a week. Within a week you will see the results.