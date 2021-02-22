Celebrating the great Ekushey at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in India on Sunday observed “Shaheed Dibash” (Language Martyrs’ Day) and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner commemorating the supreme sacrifices of language movement veterans in 1952 to establish Bangla as the state language.

The day’s programmes heralded with hoisting of the National Flag at half-mast in front of the mission by Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran in the morning. Later, a “Pravat Ferry” (morning procession) led by the High Commissioner and his spouse was brought out at the Chancery premises.

Officials, employees, their spouses and children joined the processions wearing Bengali traditional white “Kurtas” and “Sarees” when they were singing the immortal “Ekushey February” song “Amar Bhaiyer Roktey Rangano Ekushey February…Ami Ki Bhulete Pari…”

The high commissioner flanked by other officials of the mission then placed wreaths at the altar of the “Shaheed Minar” (martyred monument) built in front of the mission building.

They also read out messages issued by President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and played the recorded messages of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen marking the day.

The High Commissioner in his brief speech recalled the supreme sacrifice made by the language heroes of 1952 for the cause of mother tongue Bangla. He also paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his pivotal role in establishing the rights of Bangla.

Imran called upon the new generation to learn more about the history and culture of Bangladesh and its heritage. Later, a discussion meeting was held at the mission this evening where envoys of different countries, writers and elites attended. The discussion was followed by a cultural function.

The “Shaheed Dibash” and International Mother Language Day was also observed in Bangladesh Deputy Missions in Kolkata and Mumbai and Assistant High Commissions in Agartala, Tripura and Gowati in Assam in a befitting manner.

The missions observed the day in separate programmes including hoisting of National flag at half-mast, placing wreaths at the altar of “Shaheed Minar” built at their chancery premises, discussion meetings and cultural functions marking the day.