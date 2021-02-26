Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad’s 85th birth anniv today

The 85th birth anniversary of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh is observed at Nur Mohammad Nagar under Chandibarpur UP in Narail Sadar Upazila on Friday.

Nur Mohammad Nagar, which earlier known as Mahiskhola where he was born, was named after him in his honour.The Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Sheikh trust and district administration have planned various programmes to mark the day.

The day's programme will begin with the recitation from the Quran, a rally, guard of honour in the morning. Discussion meeting on the life of Nur Mohammad Sheikh and prayers will be held in the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Memorial Museum and Library auditorium in the day.

People will also visit his grave at Kashipur of Sharsha in Jashore and offer prayers by the graveside today.

Narail Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Habibur Rahman who is also the president of the Nur Mohammad Sheikh Trust, is expected to attend the programmes as the chief guest while Police Super Prabir Kumar Roy will present as a special guest on the occasion.

The Trust’s member secretary Chandibarpur UP Chairman Azizur Rahman Bhuyan will preside over the function.

Born on February 26 in 1936 at Mahiskhola village in Narail Sadar Upazila, Nur Mohammad joined the then East Pakistan Rifles (EPR), which is now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), on February 26, 1959. Later, he joined the Great Independence War in 1971. He was killed on September 5, 1971, at Goalhati in Jashore by the then Pakistan army.