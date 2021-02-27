Dhaka

Aricha-Kazirhat ferry service resumed after 19yrs

After more than a decade and a half, ferry service on the Aricha-Kazirhat route has resumed on Saturday morning.  With this, the long-standing demand of the locals has fulfilled.

Md. Sattar Mia, AGM of Marine Division of BIWTC’s Aricha region, confirmed the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday (February 2) at around 2:30 pm, the Marine Division of BIWTC was operating the ferry on an experimental basis.

Md. Sattar Mia said the ferry service on the Aricha-Kazirhat route was scheduled to start in January 2021. But the ferry service could start in February due to delays in repair work, including dredging. A ferry named “Bir Sreshtho Matiur Rahman” left Paturia for Kazirhat to launch the experimental ferry. 

It is to be mentioned that the journey to Aricha-Daulatdia and Aricha-Nagarbari waterways started on 31 March 1983 by a car on a ferry named ‘Karnaphuli’. Till the 90s, this Aricha Ghat was the gateway to the western districts of the country including North Bengal and South Bengal.

