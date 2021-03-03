13 killed in Southern California road crash

At least 13 people have been killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Southern California. Another 10 people were injured in the incident.

The accident took place at 6:15 am local time (US) on Tuesday, about 11 miles north of the Mexican border and 100 miles east of San Diego, Southern California.

According to the fire service personnel, the SUVT normally had a capacity of 8 to 9 people but was crowded with 25 people. It lost control when it reached the Mexican border and directly collides with a stone-laden trailer truck. 12 people were killed on the spot. Another died on the way to the hospital.

The victims were aged between 20 and 55 years. Another 10 people were seriously injured in the incident. Most of the casualties were involved in agriculture, said the local authorities.

California police said the accident happened when the SUV suddenly moved in front of the truck. The driver of the truck was seriously injured.

At a press conference Tuesday, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said the unfortunate SUV had extra passengers in the car. Several passengers were pulled out of the car with injuries after the collision.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Border Patrol, told the Associated Press that the victims’ migration was being investigated. The deceased are believed to be farmers.