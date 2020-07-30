Real Madrid most valuable brand in world football

The most valuable football club brand in the world is that of Real Madrid.

Due to the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of the brand has fallen 13.8 percent to 1.419 billion euros, but retains top spot.

Barcelona come in second, slightly ahead of Manchester United, according to the Brand Finance Football 2020 study.

TOP TEN FOOTBALL BRANDS (Value/brand strength)

REAL MADRID (Spain): 1.419 billion euros

BARCELONA (Spain): 1.413 billion euros

MANCHESTER UNITED (England): 1.314 billion euros

LIVERPOOL (England): 1.262 billion euros

MANCHESTER CITY (England): 1.124 billion euros

BAYERN MUNICH (Germany): 1.056 billion euros

PSG (France): 967 million euros

CHELSEA (England): 949 million euros

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (England): 784 million euros

ARSENAL (England): 719 million euros

"Today two Spanish brands from the football world show off the Spain brand, Spanish sport is undoubtedly a source of pride for Spaniards and shows the power of our nation," said Teresa de Lemus, managing director of Brand Finance.

The results show that Real Madrid could improve in the future after winning LaLiga Santander this year and having grown their commercial operations with the launch of an innovation brand, Real Madrid Next, focused on technology.

Los Blancos have also taken advantage of social media to increase engagement of their fans, such as through the creation of the paid channel Madridista Nation.Barcelona have managed the crisis better in terms of brand value with an increase of 1.4 percent which takes it to 1.413 billion euros, just six million euros behind their eternal rivals.

Problems caused by internal politics have come to light, but they have accomplished their objective of a billion euros in annual revenue in part thanks to licensing and merchandising.

The club has also taken on new approaches such as an innovation centre and investment fund for technological and sporting projects across the globe, while also developing their stadium as Camp Nou prepares for innovation rights with stadium sponsorship for 200 million euros.

All Spanish brands improved their ranking behind Real Madrid with Atletico Madrid in 13th, Sevilla in 32nd, Valencia in 36th, Athletic Club in 40th, Villarreal in 44th and Real Betis in 50th.