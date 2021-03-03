Arab World

Yahya Hamza chief engineer of the Zamzam well died

 Koshak died last night (Monday) at the age of 80.

The cat took over the leadership of a team that cleaned Zamzam well four decades ago using ultraviolet rays, and conducted several studies related to water canals and sewers in Mecca al-Mukaram and some cities in Saudi Arabia, and received a Ph.D. in 1 The deceased worked as director general of the Water and Sewerage Department in the Western Region, deputy technical director of the Holy See municipality, municipal engineer of the Ministry of Interior and was a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Board of Engineers and Trade and Industry.

