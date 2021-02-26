Three Bangladeshi students die in Canada road crash

Three students from Bangladesh died yesterday morning in a car crash south of Arborg, Manitoba in Canada, reports CBC News Canada.

The deceased were identified as Al Numan Aditta, Aranoor Azad Chowdhury, Risul Badhon, all three Bangladeshi students studying at the University of Manitoba.

The three were returning from a trip to see the northern lights. A car travelling north on Highway 7 collided with a southbound car about 10 kilometres south of Arborg, Manitoba, a town about 115 kilometres north of Winnipeg, just before 6:30 am Thursday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), reports CBC News Canada.

The three young men in the southbound car — Al Numan, Aranoor and Risul — were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two of the men were 23. They did not have an age for the third man, the report said.

"It is very devastating to the community," said Tasneem Vali, vice-chair of Manitoba Islamic Association.

A 53-year-old woman who was driving the other car received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Winnipeg.