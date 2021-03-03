Entertainment

Teaser for Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Dhamaka’ released

The teaser for Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is out on Tuesday morning.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film stars the actor as a journalist covering a hard-hitting incident of a bomb-blast in realtime.

In the teaser, Kartik is seen as a stressed reporter who wants to get away from the coverage.

However, his boss played by Amrutha Subhash urges him to get a hold of himself and continue with the reporting.

The teaser sees him in an intense avatar and the scene is all about Kartik’s character and the way he’s handling the stressful situation amidst live cameras.

Earlier, the makers of Dhamaka unveiled the first look of the film revealing Kartik Aaryan's character 'Arjun Pathak'.

Currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood having multiple projects in his pipeline.

Comments (0)

Register to comment



More news on this section

Nick Jonas exits 'The Blacksmith' over s...

  • Entertainment
  • 1 day ago

Arrest warrant issued against Kangana

  • Entertainment
  • 1 day ago

Nomadland, Borat triumph 78th Golden Glo...

  • Entertainment
  • 2 days ago

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Nomadland and...

  • Entertainment
  • 2 days ago

Amitabh Bachchan hints at undergoing sur...

  • Entertainment
  • 3 days ago

7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Fest...

  • Entertainment
  • 4 days ago

Shishir stands by Shakib

  • Entertainment
  • 1 week ago

ATM Shamsuzzaman admitted to hospital

  • Entertainment
  • 2 weeks ago

All news in one click

;