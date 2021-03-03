Teaser for Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Dhamaka’ released

The teaser for Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is out on Tuesday morning.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film stars the actor as a journalist covering a hard-hitting incident of a bomb-blast in realtime.

In the teaser, Kartik is seen as a stressed reporter who wants to get away from the coverage.

However, his boss played by Amrutha Subhash urges him to get a hold of himself and continue with the reporting.

The teaser sees him in an intense avatar and the scene is all about Kartik’s character and the way he’s handling the stressful situation amidst live cameras.

Earlier, the makers of Dhamaka unveiled the first look of the film revealing Kartik Aaryan's character 'Arjun Pathak'.

Currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood having multiple projects in his pipeline.