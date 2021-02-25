Spinach for overcoming hair coarseness

Hair, one of the aspects of a woman’s beauty. However, due to lack of time, hair care is not taken care of properly, as a result, the dream of thick long hair remains a dream. Everyone loves thick black smooth hair. However, due to dry air in the winter, our hair also becomes dry and rough.
Besides, the effect of outside dust also falls on the hair. As a result, various problems ranging from dandruff to hair can be seen. However, if you are a little careful, you can keep yourself away from these problems. For this, you can use spinach. Learn how to use this ingredient –
-
For rough and coarseness hair, blend well in a blender with half a cup of spinach, 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon of olive oil or coconut oil. Then apply this mixture to the hair and shampoo it after 30 minutes. The hair will look silky and the hair will be smooth and vibrant.
- Besides, massage the hair and the scalp with hot oil three days a week. Wash off after 30 to 40 minutes of massage. This massage helps hair to grow faster.
- Lightly heat the oil and castor oil together to prevent hair loss. When it cools down, break the Vitamin-E capsule in it or mix egg-yolk and apply it to the hair. This will stop hair loss.
- It is not advisable to shampoo more than two to three days a week. Frequent use of shampoo makes the hair dry. Besides, using a mild shampoo without chemicals is good for hair.
- Apply sunlight on the hair to keep it looking good also – because vitamin D obtained from the sun helps in hair growth. At the same time, it also improves blood circulation in the head. Besides these hair care, eat a balanced diet and plenty of water.
