Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram seeking eternal peace of Language Heroes

Qurankhwani and special prayers have been held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Sunday seeking eternal peace of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to the cause of mother tongue in 1952.

The Islamic Foundation (IF) arranged the prayers at around 11:00 am this morning on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day, a press release said. 

Director General (DG) of Islamic Foundation Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman was present there as the chief guest while Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Muhammad Mizanur Rahman led the doa-munajat. Besides, all IF directors and employees also joined the prayers. 

Marking the day, the national flag has been hoisted at half-mast in all the divisional and district offices of the IF, 50 Islamic Missions, 7 Imam Training Academies and all offices.

Earlier, IF organized Qurankhwani and doa-munajat at around 8:30 am at Azimpur graveyard seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the language martyrs.

IF asked to offer special prayers marking the ‘Shaheed Dibash’ at all mosques of the country today. 

