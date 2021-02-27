Peru receives first cargo of medical oxygen from Chile

Peru’s President Francisco Sagasti on Friday said that the first shipment of medical oxygen, which will help relieve a shortage for COVID-19 patients sent by Chile, has arrived in Peru.

Almost 200 people a day have died from COVID-19 in Peru in February, four times more than in December, and the shortage of oxygen has hampered treatment for thousands of patients.

President Francisco Sagasti tweeted, “The first 40 tonnes of oxygen imported from Chile are already in our territory.”

“We appreciate the willingness of our sister country to the south to support us,” he said, adding it would be a weekly shipment during the emergency.

The shortage had forced people to line up for up to four days for an oxygen refill.

Peru currently has nearly 100,000 people with COVID-19, according to official figures, of whom 15,000 are hospitalized, overwhelming the health services.

With 33 million people, Peru has about 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and more than 45,000 deaths, according to official data.