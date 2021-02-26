Other

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, two of her French bulldogs stolen

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood, a source close to the singer tells .

The source said the singer "is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said a man was shot during a robbery before 10 p.m. and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The male suspect took the two bulldogs from the victim, used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a white sedan, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The source added that the singer's dog walker is thankfully "recovering well."

 has reached out to representatives for Gaga for comment.

Comments (0)

Register to comment



More news on this section

6 killed in Indonesia ‘illegal’ gold min...

  • Other
  • 13 hours ago

Ex-US Olympics coach found dead after se...

  • America
  • 13 hours ago

UK imposes sanctions on Myanmar army chi...

  • Asia
  • 1 day ago

Myanmar military’s main news site Facebo...

  • Asia
  • 5 days ago

Trump will address the SIPAC conference...

  • United States
  • 6 days ago

Huge opportunity for Japan-Bangladesh pr...

  • Other
  • 6 days ago

5 killed in serial blasts in Kabul, Afgh...

  • Other
  • 6 days ago

Iran renews call to US to lift all sanct...

  • United States
  • 1 week ago

All news in one click

;