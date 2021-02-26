Injured Rashid Khan to miss first test against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan is set to miss the first Test against Zimbabwe as he was injured while playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2021.

“Rashid Khan is under-treatment by the relevant health officials in UAE and the final call on his inclusion in the first test will be taken after a reassessment of his injury on 28th February,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

The 22-year-old has played four Tests for Afghanistan so far and has picked up 23 wickets so far. He has taken 3 five-wicket hauls already in his brief Test career with best figures of 6 for 49.

The Test series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be started on 2nd March with the first match of the series to be played till 6th March 2021.