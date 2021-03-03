Indian plane makes emergency landing in Pakistan

An Indian Indigo Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Pakistan on Tuesday after one of the passenger's aboard fell sick. The plane started its journey from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates to Lucknow, India.

IndiGo airlines flight number 6E1412 travelling from Sharjah to Lucknow had entered Pakistani airspace at around 4:00am via Iran, Civil Aviation Authority sources told Geo News. They said a passenger had fallen ill when the jet was in Pakistani airspace.

Once the passenger fell ill, the captain contacted the air traffic control and requested an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds at the Karachi airport.

Once the request was received, the airline made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 5:30am.

Sources, however, said that the 67-year-old passenger, Habibur Rehman, had already passed away on the plane.

The Pakistani medical team said that the passenger had passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

The plane departed for the Indian city of Ahmedabad at 8:36am from Karachi after the doctors officially declared the passenger dead and medico-legal formalities were completed.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has allowed an Indian plane to make an emergency landing in Karachi.

In November last year, an Indian plane flying from Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing in Pakistan's port city as a passenger aboard the flight died of a heart attack.

Sources at the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had informed Geo News that the private Indian airline's jet was flying from Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to Delhi when it had to make an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

An Indian passenger, Muhammad Nowshad, fell ill on GoAir flight GOW 6658 as the jet flew from Riyadh to Delhi. As the plane touched ground, a doctor at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport was requested to attend to him but the man died before he could be administered medical aid.