How to clean your tongue

Colgate adds: “After cleaning your tongue, whether with a toothbrush or scraper, use a mouth rinse.

“Then, clean the scraper or toothbrush with water.

“How do you check your tongue cleaning technique? You’ll know when you’re done cleaning your tongue because all that discoloured debris disappears, leaving your tongue clean, pink, and refreshed.

“If you’re still unsure on the effectiveness of your technique, check with your dental hygienist for tips and a demonstration.”