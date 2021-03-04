National

HC orders to complete investigations in BASIC Bank’s 20 cases in two and half months

The High Court on Thursday directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to complete investigations and to submit the charge sheets within two and half months in 20 cases filed over BASIC Bank loan scam. 

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim handed down the order after disposing of 20 separate rules over bail of Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan - managing partner of SD Survey Firm in the cases. 

The time will be counted from the date of receiving the HC's judgment copy, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said.

In 2015, ACC filed these corruption cases against Iqbal Hossain, several bankers and businessmen on charges of embezzling around Tk 700 crore by over-evaluating the value of mortgage of properties of loan receivers. 

Five and a half years have passed since the case was filed but the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has not yet submitted the chargesheet.

