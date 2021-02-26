FM wants UN assistance for Rohingyas

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen sought humanitarian assistance from the United Nations for the Rohingya who took refuge in Bhasan Char.

He sought assistance during a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

This information was given in a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

In a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Dr. AK Abdul Momen highlighted the steps taken by the Bangladesh government over the Rohingya issue who took refuge in Bhasan Char. At the time, he also highlighted the Rohingya crisis and sought humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas there.

During the meeting, the UN Secretary-General appreciated the role played by the Bangladesh government in tackling the Covdi-19 situation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN was always ready to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

It is to be noted that Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen is in the United States on a three-day visit.