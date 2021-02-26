Ex-US Olympics coach found dead after sex assault charges

The body of the former US Olympics gymnastics coach was found at his residence in Michigan. It was believed that the coach named John Geddert killed himself after he was charged with sexual assault and human trafficking.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed his death on Thursday afternoon (Friday local time).

Dana Nessel, in the meantime, had outlined 24 felony charges against Geddert that “focuses around multiple acts of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse against multiple young women”.

He faced 14 human trafficking charges for “subjecting his athletes to forced labor or services under extreme conditions.” He was also accused of lying to investigators in 2016 during the probe into the allegations against Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to 300 years in jail in 2018 for abusing more than 250 girls.

John Geddert, 63, the owner of the training facility where Nassar served as the gym’s doctor. It was alleged that a number of gymnastics accused him of “abusive behavior” when they testified during Nassar’s trial.

Various US media outlets reported that Geddert was expected to tun himself on Thursday afternoon, however, he did not appear.

“I have been notified that the body of John Geddert was found after taking his own life,” Dana Nessel said in a statement, adding: “It is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”