Dry weather likely with partly cloudy sky

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00 am today.

Besides, light fog may occur at places over the country during late night to morning, said a Met Office release issued this morning.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, the release added.

The maximum temperature was recorded yesterday at 35.2 degrees Celsius in Jashore under the Khulna division, while today’s minimum temperature was 14.3 degrees Celsius in Tetulia under the Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:02 pm today and rises at 6:19 am tomorrow in the capital.