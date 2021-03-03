Dhaka looks forward to Modi visit Jaishankar due Thursday

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said Bangladesh looks forward to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit this month to take forward the relations with some deliverables.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive on March 4 on a brief visit to discuss the forthcoming visit of Modi.

The Indian External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister Alam told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday evening.

Jaishankar is likely to arrive by a special aircraft in the morning and will leave Dhaka the same day, an official journalists.

Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27 will be his first visit abroad in more than a year mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations this year.