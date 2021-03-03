National

Dhaka looks forward to Modi visit Jaishankar due Thursday

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said Bangladesh looks forward to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit this month to take forward the relations with some deliverables.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to arrive on March 4 on a brief visit to discuss the forthcoming visit of Modi.

The Indian External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister Alam told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday evening.

Jaishankar is likely to arrive by a special aircraft in the morning and will leave Dhaka the same day, an official journalists.

Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27 will be his first visit abroad in more than a year mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations this year.

Comments (0)

Register to comment



More news on this section

Govt prioritizes people’s food, housing,...

  • National
  • 1 day ago

Digital Security Act to get safety claus...

  • National
  • 1 day ago

Quader condemns BNP independence functio...

  • National
  • 1 day ago

Friendship between two countries is goin...

  • National
  • 2 days ago

Govt asks for list of teachers for vacci...

  • National
  • 2 days ago

Govt to fix fees for healthcare services...

  • National
  • 3 days ago

Police to be deployed in CHT camps vacat...

  • National
  • 3 days ago

Fishing banned at Hilsa sanctuaries from...

  • National
  • 3 days ago

All news in one click

;