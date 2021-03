BCB announces women cricket teams for Bangladesh Games

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced three different teams for the upcoming Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games.

Along with the national team members, many young cricketers got the chance in Bangladesh Red, Green and Blue teams.

Most of the events of the Bangladesh Games will kick off from April 1, but the women cricket is all set to commence from March 6 in Sylhet.

All three women teams arrived in Sylhet for the event.

All of these teams will face each other once in the event and the best two teams will take on each other in the final on March 12. All the matches will be played at Sylhet International Stadium.

Teams:

Bangladesh Red: Rubia Haider Jhilik, Sharmin Akhter Supta, Nigar Sultana Jyoti (Wicketkeeper), Lata Mandal, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akhter, Jinnat Asiya Arthi, Suraiya Azim, Laboni Akhter, Puja Chakraborty, Afia Humaira Anam Pratyasha (Under-19), Leki Chakma (Under-19), Rabeya Khatun (Under-19) and Morzina Akhter Mim (Under-19)

Bangladesh Green: Sharmin Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Tumpa Khatun (Wicketkeeper) Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Sumaiya Akhter, Panna Ghosh, Sanjida Akhter Meghla, Sandhiya Islam Asha, Khadija-Tul-Kubra, Misti Rani Saha (Under-19), Jannatul Mahua (Under-19), Disha Biswas (Under-19), Dilara Akhter Dola (Under-19) and Marufa Akhter (Under-19)

Bangladesh Blue: Murshid Khatun, Farzana Haque Pinki, Eka Mallick, Shamima Sultana (Wicketkeeper), Ishma Tanzim, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostari, Jahanara Alam, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Rabia, Fariha Islam Trishna, Falguni Chowdhury Bonya (Under-19), Swarna Akhter (Under-19) and Riya Akhter Shikha (Under-19)

Schedule:

March 6: Red vs Blue

March 8: Green vs Blue

March 10: Red vs Green

March 12: Final (top two)